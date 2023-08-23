Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Rojas has now sat out in both of the Phillies' last two matchups with right-handed pitchers and looks to have moved into a short-side platoon role after Philadelphia recently welcomed Brandon Marsh back from the injured list. With Marsh set to start in center field more often than not, he'll likely be flanked by Nick Castellanos in right field and either Kyle Schwarber or Jake Cave in left field when the Phillies oppose righties.