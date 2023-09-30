Rojas will be on the bench for the afternoon portion of Saturday's twin bill against the Mets.

Rojas finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row, though he's likely to return to the lineup for the nightcap. He's made a good impression in his first major-league season, hitting .298/.340/.418 with 14 steals in 156 plate appearances while playing strong defense in center field. He managed just two homers, and his miniscule 0.9 percent barrel rate suggests we shouldn't expect many more next season, but his glove should earn him plenty of chances to play even if he can't repeat his numbers at the plate. For now, it will be Brandon Marsh who starts in center field.