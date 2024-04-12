Rojas is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Pirates, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's his second straight game on the bench. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he wanted to give Rojas a "soft reset" amidst a 5-for-31 start at the plate this season. Brandon Marsh is again in center field and Whit Merrifield will handle left.
More News
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Steals base in Friday's start•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Handling center field Friday•
-
Phillies' Johan Rojas: Still favorite for center field job•