Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Rojas made three starts in center field during the Phillies' series with the Padres over the weekend, but he's found himself on the bench for the first two games of the series versus the Brewers while Milwaukee has brought right-handed starting pitchers to the hill Tuesday and Wednesday. He looks like he'll be limited to a short-side platoon role in the Philadelphia outfield while Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos are all healthy and available.