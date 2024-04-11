Rojas is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies are going with Brandon Marsh in center field and Whit Merrifield in left field for the series opener. Rojas did have a three-hit game earlier this week, but it represented more than half of his hit total for the season (five).
