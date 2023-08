Rojas went 1-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 13-2 rout of the Twins.

The rookie's first career homer came in the eighth inning, as he launched a two-run shot off position player Jordan Luplow -- for which Rojas apologized as he crossed home plate, per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 22-year-old center fielder is slashing .306/.338/.419 through his first 67 plate appearances in the majors with five steals, nine runs and 12 RBI.