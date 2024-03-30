Rojas went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 loss to Atlanta.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth in Philadelphia's opener, Rojas worked a six-pitch walk from Spencer Strider in the fifth inning before stealing second base. The 23-year-old stole 14 bags in 15 attempts in only 59 games last season while slashing .302/.342/.430, but his 5:42 BB:K and .410 BABIP suggest he still has a lot to prove at the plate in 2024 if he wants to hang onto his starting role.