Rojas was recalled from Double-A Reading on Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Rojas was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster over the offseason and has had a breakout year at the plate with Reading, batting .306/.361/.484 with nine home runs and 30 stolen bases. He can play all three outfield spots and should fill the role vacated by Cristian Pache as the short-side platoon in center field with Brandon Marsh. It figures to be a short stay for Rojas, who seems likely to head back to the minors when Pache returns from the injured list.