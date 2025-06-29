Romano gave up four runs on four hits and no walks in the seventh inning during Saturday's 6-1 loss to Atlanta. He didn't record a strikeout.

Romano's standing in the Phillies' bullpen already appeared to be in a state of flux, and Saturday's showing certainly won't do him any favors. The right-hander served up a grand slam to Sean Murphy to blow the game wide open for Atlanta. Romano has worked to a 7.94 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over his last 11.1 innings and hasn't seen a save chance in the month of June, so he seems to have fallen quite a bit behind Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm when it comes to manager Rob Thomson's preferred ninth-inning options.