Harrison was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right wrist contusion.
Harrison had to be scratched from the lineup in the Phillies' final game of the first half with the injury and apparently hasn't made enough progress in the subsequent days. The Phillies will announce a corresponding move prior to Friday's game versus the Padres.
More News
-
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Scratched with sore wrist•
-
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Goes deep in win•
-
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Big day against former club•
-
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Starting Saturday•
-
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Josh Harrison: Scratched from lineup•