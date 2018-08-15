Bour is starting at first base and hitting second Wednesday against the Red Sox.

This will be his first start since the Phillies traded for him on Friday. Bour, a left-handed hitter, is in there against righty Nathan Eovaldi. The team is heavily committed to Carlos Santana at first base, but Bour should see a start or two per week against righties in order to keep him fresh. The big surprise is that Bour is hitting all the way up in the two hole, which makes him an appealing option in daily formats. He has a .272/.357/.504 career slash line against righties.