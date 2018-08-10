The Phillies claimed Bour on waivers from the Marlins and agreed on a trade, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies will also receive cash while sending a minor-league pitcher to the Marlins. Carlos Santana is currently the starter at first base for Philadelphia and has a .219/.356/.402 slash line and 17.9 percent walk rate, while Bour has posted a similar .227/.347/.412 slash line with 19 home runs. The 30-year-old will likely be a bench option most nights, unless the Phillies opt to utilize a platoon situation at first base.