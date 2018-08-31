Bour (oblique) took some swings Friday for the first time since injuring his oblique back on Aug. 22, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Bour is eligible to return on Sunday, though manager Gabe Kapler expects him to be activated "sometime next week", so he'll likely be out for a few days longer than the minimum. He'll return to a part-time role once he's healthy.

