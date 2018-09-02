The Phillies activated Bour (oblique) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Bour missed the minimum amount of time with the minor left oblique strain and was able to rejoin the Phillies without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand. With Carlos Santana locked in as the Phillies' everyday first baseman and the team recently adding another corner-infield option to the roster in Jose Bautista, Bour will likely struggle to find consistent at-bats now that he's healthy again.