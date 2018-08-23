Bour went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

The former Marlin took Stephen Strasburg deep in the third inning for his 20th homer of the year and first with the Phillies. Bour isn't seeing consistent playing time behind Carlos Santana, and his .228/.345/.414 slash line on the year isn't making a strong case for a bigger role.