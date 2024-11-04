The Phillies outrighted Allard to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
He's no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. Allard, 27, held a 5.00 ERA over four starts and three relief appearances with Philadelphia this season.
