Schwarber (foot) is hitting fifth and playing left field against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Schwarber left Tuesday's game against Toronto with a contusion on his left field, but the outfielder will be back in the lineup and the outfield for Wednesday's series finale against Toronto.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Leaves with left foot bruise•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers, drives in three•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Batting fifth Sunday•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: In leadoff spot Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Smacks sixth homer of season•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Crushes sixth home run•