Schwarber is starting in left field and batting fifth Sunday against Boston.
The 30-year-old hit leadoff the last four games for the Phillies, but he'll drop down the lineup after he went 0-for-19 with seven strikeouts during that span. Schwarber has batted out of the No. 3 hole for most of the season, but that appears to be Bryce Harper's spot now that he's back from the injured list. Bryson Stott is hitting leadoff Sunday for the 20th time this year.
