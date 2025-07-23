Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Clubs 33rd homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
The veteran slugger continues to punish the baseball. Schwarber has gone yard three times in five games since the All-Star break, and through 16 contests in July he's launched eight of his 33 homers on the season, although he's batting only .238 (15-for-63) on the month.
