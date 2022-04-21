Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional RBI and two additional runs during Wednesday's 9-6 win against the Rockies.

Schwarber has endured some early-season struggles but now has home runs in back-to-back contests in Colorado. The veteran slugger still has some work to do to bring up his slash line, which sits at .170/.264/.447 through 12 games.