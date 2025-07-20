Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Schwarber doubled in the first inning and later played hero in the sixth, launching a go-ahead grand slam with the Phillies trailing by one. The lefty slugger has followed up his All-Star Game MVP showing by homering in back-to-back games since the break, and he's now hit safely in 10 of 13 July contests with seven long balls. For the year, he's tied for fourth in the majors with 32 home runs while slashing .251/.382/.563 with 74 RBI, 70 runs scored and nine steals across 435 plate appearances.