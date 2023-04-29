Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a homer in Friday's win over the Astros.
Just like game six of the 2022 World Series, Schwarber took Framber Valdez deep to open the scoring for the Phillies. Coming off a career-high 46 homer season, Schwarber is on pace to hit over 30 long balls for the third straight season.
