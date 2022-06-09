Schwarber went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs in Wednesday's victory versus the Brewers.

Schwarber singled and scored in the third inning before ripping an RBI double in both the seventh and ninth frames. The four-hit effort was his third multi-hit game in his last six contests, as he's gone 9-for-23 with three homers, three doubles, six RBI and eight runs in those games. After an 0-for-18 stretch at the end of May brought his average down to .181, Schwarber's hot stretch has raised it back above the Mendoza Line to .209 over 196 at-bats in 54 contests in 2022.