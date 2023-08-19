Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

He took Joan Adon deep in the fourth inning for a two-run blast before giving the Phillies a spark of hope in the ninth with a solo shot off Kyle Finnegan, but his teammates couldn't complete the comeback. Schwarber is sticking to his usual Three True Outcomes formula in August, slashing .185/.348/.463 through 15 games with five homers, 11 runs and 12 RBI.