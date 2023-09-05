Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three total runs and three walks in Monday's 9-7 victory versus San Diego.
Schwarber reached base five times in the contest, the second time he's accomplished that this season. He accounted for the Phillies' final run with his solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was Schwarber's 40th of the campaign, fourth-most in the majors. This is the second straight season that the slugger has reached the 40-homer mark -- he swatted a career-high 46 home runs last year.
