Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a second run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Padres.

Schwarber got the Phillies started in the first inning with a 465-foot blast off Michael Wacha, his 41st homer of the year. It's Schwarber's 11th long ball in his last 18 games -- he's batting .302 (19-for-63) with a 1.361 OPS in that span. While he's still batting just .195 on the campaign, Schwarber's OPS is up to .820 through 623 plate appearances with 92 runs scored and 90 RBI.