Schwarber went 2-for-4 with one double, a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's victory over St. Louis.

Schwarber's double in the second inning gave the Phillies the lead while his homer in the seventh provided the Phils with a four-run cushion. Schwarber has now hit safely in six of his last seven, reaching base 16 times (eight hits and eight walks) in 34 plate appearances with five home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored over that timeframe. On the year, while Schwarber is on pace for 40-plus homers, 100-plus RBI and 100-plus runs scored, he's also still hitting just .187 with 165 strikeouts in 465 at-bats.