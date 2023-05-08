Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Red Sox.

Schwarber extended the Phillies' lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning with an RBI single. He'd pick up another two RBI with a home run in the sixth, a 434-foot shot off the left-handed Richard Bleier. Schwarber had been mired in an extended slump before Sunday's outburst. The two-hit game snapped an 0-for-19 stretch. Schwarber is now slashing .188/.307/.406 with eight home runs, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored through 150 plate appearances.