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Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers twice to end drought

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, four total RBI and three walks in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Schwarber opened the scoring in the third inning with a three-run, opposite-field blast off Shane Bieber before extending the lead to 4-2 with a 448-foot solo shot in the fifth. The two-homer game snapped an extended power drought for Schwarber, who had gone 17 games without a long ball -- he went just 10-for-57 (.175) with three RBI in that span. Schwarber is now slashing .247/.369/.535 through 503 plate appearances this season with 68 RBI, 68 runs scored and 35 home runs, tied with Yordan Alvarez for the most in the majors.

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