Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's victory over San Diego.

Schwarber ended the Phillies' four-game series against the Padres with another impactful performance, taking Seth Lugo yard for a solo shot in the sixth inning for his third straight game with a homer and plating the game-winning run in the 12th inning on a sacrifice fly. After going 5-for-18 (277) with three long balls in the series, Schwarber is slashing .189/.314/.444 on the year with the sixth most homers in baseball (25).