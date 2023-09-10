Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.

The slugger capped a five-run second inning for the Phillies by crushing a Johnny Cueto fastball deep to center field. Schwarber has 42 homers on the season, four back of the career high he set in 2022, and he's also one RBI short of matching the career-best 94 he drove in last year, but he's been absolutely locked in over the last few weeks. In his last 20 games, he's slashing .296/.474/.845 with 12 home runs, 19 RBI and 22 runs.