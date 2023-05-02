Schwarber is batting leadoff Tuesday night against the Dodgers.
This is Schwarber's first appearance at leadoff this year and it comes in the same game that Bryce Harper (elbow) will make his season debut. Schwarber slugged his seventh homer of the year and also drew a walk in Monday's series opener at Dodger Stadium. Bryson Stott is batting fifth Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Smacks sixth homer of season•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Crushes sixth home run•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Hits fifth homer of season•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Clobbers fourth homer of season•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Goes yard in loss•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs first homer of year•