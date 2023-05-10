Schwarber left Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with a left foot contusion, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. X-rays returned negative.

Schwarber went 0-for-2 with a walk before leaving. The outfielder was replaced by Dalton Guthrie in left field after he was unable to continue. He should be considered day-to-day with a chance to return in the coming days depending on swelling and the level of pain.

