Phillies manager Rob Thomson is considering batting Schwarber third or fourth this season, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Schwarber has batted leadoff in 85 percent of his plate appearances with the Phillies, but Thompson is mulling a change atop his batting order. If Thomson does opt to mix things up, he's expected to hit Trea Turner leadoff and Bryce Harper second, with Schwarber and Alec Bohm occupying the next two spots in some order. The potential change would ding Schwarber's runs projection a bit but boost his RBI potential. He's reached the century mark in both categories in each of the last two regular seasons.