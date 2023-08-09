Schwarber is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Schwarber has appeared in each of the Phillies' 114 games this season, but he'll grab a breather Wednesday as Weston Wilson covers left field and Trea Turner takes a turn as the designated hitter. Edmundo Sosa is starting at shortstop.
