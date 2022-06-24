Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Padres.
Schwarber's power-packed June continued Thursday as he went yard for the second game in a row and the ninth time in 21 contests this month. The left fielder's blast gave the Phillies a lead they wouldn't surrender. He's up to an .842 OPS despite a .218 batting average with 20 homers, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, three stolen bases and 11 doubles in 69 contests this season.
