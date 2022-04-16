Schwarber will sit for the first time this season Saturday against the Marlins.

Schwarber homered in his first plate appearance as a Phillie but has since gone just 2-for-31 at the plate. He'll get the chance to clear his head Saturday and will avoid a matchup against tough lefty Trevor Rogers. Nick Castellanos will move out to left field, with Alec Bohm serving as the designated hitter.