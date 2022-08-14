Schwarber (calf) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Schwarber was able to pinch hit in Saturday's game, but he is still not 100 percent and will open on the bench for a third straight day. As was the case in the last two contests, Matt Vierling will get the start in left field.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Unavailable Friday•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Dealing with mild calf strain•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Piling up extra bases•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Steals fifth base•