Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 6-1 win against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Schwarber's lone hit of the contest was a three-run blast to right field in the fifth inning that accounted for half of Philadelphia's scoring output. The slugger has gone deep seven times through 15 games in September, posting a .273/.437/.655 slash line, 17 runs and 12 RBI during that stretch. With 44 long balls on the campaign, Schwarber is tied for third in the majors and is just two shy of the career-best mark he established last season. His blast Saturday gave him 97 RBI, setting a new career high.