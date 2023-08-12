Schwarber (foot) is starting in left field and batting in the leadoff spot Saturday against the Twins.

Schwarber was taken out of the Phillies' game Friday after fouling a ball off his left foot, but it won't force him to miss any time. The 30-year-old slugger hasn't been able to collect hits very efficiently this season, but he has gone 7-for-16 with three homers across his last five games.