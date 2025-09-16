Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Schwarber has homered in three straight games, and he has four long balls during a seven-game hitting streak. The slugger is up to 53 homers this season, one back of Cal Raleigh for the major-league lead with just under two weeks left in the regular season. Schwarber has added a .244/.371/.572 slash line, 128 RBI, 105 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 151 contests. Schwarber, Raleigh and Aaron Judge are the only three players in the majors this season to exceed 100 in both RBI and runs through Monday's action.