Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a steal in Saturday's victory over Arizona.
Schwarber picked up his third stolen base of the season Saturday. He is on a four-game hit streak and has a hit in seven of his last nine games. It was just his second game this month without a run or RBI. The veteran outfielder has raised his batting average to .211 thanks to a .333 June batting average.
