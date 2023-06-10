Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple, a solo home run and three runs scored in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Dodgers.

Schwarber hit his fourth home run over his past five games and accounted for four of the Phillies' five runs Friday. During his current hot streak, the lefty slugger is slashing .313/.522/1.188 with eight RBI and eight runs scored. Heading into June, Schwarber was slashing just .163/.318/.395 with 18 of his 31 hits going for extra bases, so despite the recent offensive outburst, he still has a lot of work to do to turn around his overall numbers.