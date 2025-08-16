Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Schwarber broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run blast in the seventh inning, reaching 100 RBI for the third straight season. Though he's just 6-for-37 over his past 10 games, five of those knocks have gone for extra bases. The lefty slugger now leads the majors with 101 RBI while slashing .250/.373/.582 with 43 homers, 83 runs scored and 10 steals across 541 plate appearances, keeping him firmly in the National League MVP mix.