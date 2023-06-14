Scwarber went 2-for-5 with a solo blast and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Schwarber kicked things off with a 450-foot mammoth home run to right in what would end up being a four-run opening frame for the Phillies. Since June 2, he's slashing .256/.385/.674 with five homers, nine RBI, 12 runs and a 9:11 BB:K to go with a 1.059 OPS over 52 plate appearances. He's starting to turn things around after a miserable start over the first two months and should continue to see leadoff opportunities so long as he's producing.