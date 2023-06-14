Scwarber went 2-for-5 with a solo blast and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Schwarber kicked things off with a 450-foot mammoth home run to right in what would end up being a four-run opening frame for the Phillies. Since June 2, he's slashing .256/.385/.674 with five homers, nine RBI, 12 runs and a 9:11 BB:K to go with a 1.059 OPS over 52 plate appearances. He's starting to turn things around after a miserable start over the first two months and should continue to see leadoff opportunities so long as he's producing.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Strong offensive day in win•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Homers for lone run•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Crushes two three-run homers in win•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Moves up to leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Hits first-inning grand slam•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Hits homer No. 10•