Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

Schwarber put the Phillies ahead 5-4 in the second inning with a two-run, 421-foot blast off Zack Greinke. It's Schwarber's first homer and first multi-hit game since July 28. He'd gone just 1-for-27 while striking out at a 30.8 percent rate since then. The 30-year-old Schwarber is up to 28 homers on the year though he's slashing just .182/.321/.421 with 67 RBI and 65 runs scored across 501 plate appearances.