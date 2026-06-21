Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Three-homer effort in rout

Schwarber went 4-for-5 with three home runs, six RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Mets.

Per Paul Casella of MLB.com, Schwarber became the only player in the Statcast era to hit multiple 450-foot homers in the same inning, doing so in the third. He then followed it up with a two-run shot in the seventh, marking the fifth three-homer game of his career. The veteran slugger has hit safely in eight of his past nine contests, going deep five times with nine RBI and nine runs scored during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .254/.368/.595 with a major-league-leading 28 long balls, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored and one steal across 329 plate appearances.