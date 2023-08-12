Schwarber is dealing with a left foot contusion and will be re-evaluated Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Schwarber was lifted from Friday's blowout win over the Twins after fouling a ball off his foot. All indications are that it was a precautionary removal, but Schwarber is sore and will be looked at again Saturday before the Phillies decide whether he can play.

