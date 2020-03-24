Phillies' Logan Forsythe: Strong spring showing
Forsythe hit .348 with two doubles and three homers in 23 Grapefruit League at-bats this spring.
Forsythe did just about all he could to stake his claim for a bench spot, posting a 1.290 OPS. He's competing with fellow veterans Neil Walker and Josh Harrison for what seems to be two bench spots.
