Appel is expected to be called up by the Phillies ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Connor Brogdon is headed to the COVID-19 injured list, and Appel, who was originally the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in 2013, is poised to receive his first promotion to the big leagues as a result. The 30-year-old ended a three-year retirement in 2021, and he's pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 1.61 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 28 innings.